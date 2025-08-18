Talisman Sabre 25: interview series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Allison Moraes, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus instructor pilot and Talisman Sabre deputy commander, speaks about his experience during Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, at Travis Air Force Base, California, August 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)