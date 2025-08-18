Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 25: interview series

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Allison Moraes, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus instructor pilot and Talisman Sabre deputy commander, speaks about his experience during Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, at Travis Air Force Base, California, August 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, that advances a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    MG25
    TS25
    talismansabre25

