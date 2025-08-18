Construction of the Louisville VA Medical Center is currently about 80 percent complete. The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 13:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974753
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-GI410-1320
|Filename:
|DOD_111251940
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction progress on the Louisville VA Medical Center as of August 2025, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.