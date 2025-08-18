Construction progress on the Louisville VA Medical Center as of August 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Construction of the Louisville VA Medical Center is currently about 80 percent complete. The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.