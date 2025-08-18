Erich Ledebuhr, Hanscom School principal, hosts the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 25. In this episode, Ledebuhr details back-to-school activities planned, Team Hanscom award winners, and members of the workforce. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 13:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974746
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-PR861-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_111251754
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: Aug. 25, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
