Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today: Aug. 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Erich Ledebuhr, Hanscom School principal, hosts the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 25. In this episode, Ledebuhr details back-to-school activities planned, Team Hanscom award winners, and members of the workforce. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974746
    VIRIN: 250820-F-PR861-7838
    Filename: DOD_111251754
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today: Aug. 25, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    back to school
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    lance p. sijan award
    General Lew Allen Jr. Trophy
    Tem Hanscom Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download