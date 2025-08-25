Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Tristan Heil Tiger Run Interview

    POLAND

    08.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Tristan Heil, assigned to the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, discusses his participation in the Tiger Run race in Orzysz, Poland, Aug. 23, 2025. The multinational event tested endurance and highlighted NATO partnerships while strengthening ties with the Polish community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:58
    Poland
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TFIron

