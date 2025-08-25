U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Tristan Heil, assigned to the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, discusses his participation in the Tiger Run race in Orzysz, Poland, Aug. 23, 2025. The multinational event tested endurance and highlighted NATO partnerships while strengthening ties with the Polish community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 14:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974740
|VIRIN:
|250823-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111251547
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Tristan Heil Tiger Run Interview, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
