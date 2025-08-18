Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in Tiger Run Orzysz 2025

    POLAND

    08.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the annual Tiger Run in Orzysz, Poland, Aug. 17, 2025. The race brought together U.S. and Polish soldiers with local community members, highlighting physical readiness and NATO partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974735
    VIRIN: 250823-Z-GB622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111251523
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PL

    Poland
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TFIron

