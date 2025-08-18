FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducted live-fire training during MOBEX III at the Joint Readiness Training Center. The training sharpened individual and collective lethality, building confidence in weapons systems and reinforcing the brigade's readiness for mobilization and deployment.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974719
|VIRIN:
|250705-A-FB640-2663
|Filename:
|DOD_111251301
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|FORT POLK, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2/34 IBCT Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Training at Fort Polk B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.