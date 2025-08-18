Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/34 IBCT Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Training at Fort Polk B-Roll

    FORT POLK, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducted live-fire training during MOBEX III at the Joint Readiness Training Center. The training sharpened individual and collective lethality, building confidence in weapons systems and reinforcing the brigade's readiness for mobilization and deployment.

    TAGS

    weapons training
    Live-fire exercise
    Fort Polk
    157th Infantry Brigade
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III

