Enhancing global partnerships!
F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214 were in the Indo-Pacific region conducting close air support and integration exercises with the Japanese Self-Defense Force at Draughon Range, Misawa Air Base.
The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 08:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974709
|VIRIN:
|250624-O-DP787-2825
|Filename:
|DOD_111251046
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-214 F-35B pilot Capt. Maxwell Miller, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
