VMFA-242 F-35Bs conduct night flying operations aboard USS America

Day and night!
F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conduct night flying operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).
The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|06.15.2025
|08.25.2025 08:31
|Video Productions
