Social media reel of exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing and 48th FW demonstrated interoperability while integrating with one another to sharpen skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974704
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-SH233-4959
|Filename:
|DOD_111251000
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Combined Strike 25 reel, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.