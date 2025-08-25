Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Strike 25 reel

    ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Social media reel of exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing and 48th FW demonstrated interoperability while integrating with one another to sharpen skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974704
    VIRIN: 250822-F-SH233-4959
    Filename: DOD_111251000
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: IT

    Aviano Air Base
    Combined Strike 25

