    The Generals Meet: LTG Son Enters the CLECC Arena VERTICAL REEL

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Gen. Son Dae Kwon arrives in a KUH-1, stepping into the forward edge of sustainment planning. His first visit to the Combined Logistics and Execution Coordination Center (CLECC) came in with full force as part of a focused UFS site survey. Greeted on ground by Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, this moment marked the future of armistice and contingency logistics across the peninsula.
    #UFS25

