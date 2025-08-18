Tracey Campbell, the director of Community Relations for the U.S. Marine Corps and the executive director for the Marine Corps 250th birthday campaign, answers questions about Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 17:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974670
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-UY446-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111250342
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Tracey Campbell Interview, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.