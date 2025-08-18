Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Tracey Campbell Interview

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    Tracey Campbell, the director of Community Relations for the U.S. Marine Corps and the executive director for the Marine Corps 250th birthday campaign, answers questions about Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 17:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974670
    VIRIN: 250824-M-UY446-1002
    Filename: DOD_111250342
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

