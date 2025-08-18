Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Patrol Lane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade participate in the patrol lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 24, 2025. Teams from across the command are competing in events that test tactical proficiency, communication, and cohesion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974665
    VIRIN: 250824-A-PT551-8171
    Filename: DOD_111250285
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Patrol Lane, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    ArmyBestSquad
    EABestSquad
    BSC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download