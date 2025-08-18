Competitors meet on the range for the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Small Arms Championship at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974657
|VIRIN:
|040101-Z-PG977-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111250221
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPW and 34th AFSAM Small Arms Championship, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.