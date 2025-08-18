Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant interdicts over 1,615 pounds of illicit drugs in the Caribbean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAITI

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s (WMEC 617) crew interdicting a go-fast vessel suspected of drug smuggling southwest of Haiti, Aug. 15, 2025. The vessel was initially detected by a maritime patrol aircraft, and the interdiction resulted in the seizure of more than 1,615 pounds of marijuana. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974643
    VIRIN: 250815-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111249704
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caribbean Sea
    drug interdiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download