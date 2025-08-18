U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant interdicts over 1,615 pounds of illicit drugs in the Caribbean

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s (WMEC 617) crew interdicting a go-fast vessel suspected of drug smuggling southwest of Haiti, Aug. 15, 2025. The vessel was initially detected by a maritime patrol aircraft, and the interdiction resulted in the seizure of more than 1,615 pounds of marijuana. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
