    Marine Week Boston 2025: USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. sailors and volunteers with the 1812 Marine Guard host U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts. August 22, 2025. The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy and remains as a training and ceremonial ship. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974637
    VIRIN: 250822-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_111249575
    Length: 00:09:39
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: USS Constitution, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

