U.S. sailors and volunteers with the 1812 Marine Guard host U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose
Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts. August 22, 2025. The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy and remains as a training and ceremonial ship. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|08.22.2025
|08.23.2025 22:01
|B-Roll
|974637
|250822-M-PE138-1001
|DOD_111249575
|00:09:39
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|2
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: USS Constitution, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
