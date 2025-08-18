Marine Week Boston 2025: USS Constitution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. sailors and volunteers with the 1812 Marine Guard host U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose

Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts. August 22, 2025. The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy and remains as a training and ceremonial ship. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).