U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974634
|VIRIN:
|250823-M-PI811-2659
|Filename:
|DOD_111249554
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Quantico Marine Rock Band, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.