The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, and State Representative Steven Xiarhos, 5th Barnstable District at Massachusetts House of Representatives, lay a wreath in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas G. Xiarhos during a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Xarihos paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting a mission to assist a stuck vehicle in enemy territory. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor him and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974615
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111249245
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.