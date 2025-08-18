Marine Week Boston 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, and State Representative Steven Xiarhos, 5th Barnstable District at Massachusetts House of Representatives, lay a wreath in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas G. Xiarhos during a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Xarihos paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom while conducting a mission to assist a stuck vehicle in enemy territory. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor him and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)