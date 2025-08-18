Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Greeting

    MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class True Thao 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Matthew M. Cain and Sgt. Maj. David R. Sayers, new command team for the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, sends a greeting to Soldiers, civilians and family members of the unit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 20:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 974612
    VIRIN: 250816-A-BW446-1000
    PIN: 1000000
    Filename: DOD_111249202
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Greeting, by SFC True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    79th TSC
    364th Exepiditonary Sustainment Command
    Washington
    Army Reserve
    change of command ceremony

