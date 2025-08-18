Brig. Gen. Matthew M. Cain and Sgt. Maj. David R. Sayers, new command team for the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, sends a greeting to Soldiers, civilians and family members of the unit.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 20:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|974612
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-BW446-1000
|PIN:
|1000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111249202
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Greeting, by SFC True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
