USS Arizona Preservation Project

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Navy, working with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Naval History and Heritage Command, will begin an effort to conduct needed preservation to continue protecting USS Arizona. The work may impact some tour opportunities to the USS Arizona Memorial. We will remove two concrete platforms that were installed more than 80 years ago, when the U.S. Navy salvaged and repurposed the ship’s weapons systems to continue the fight during World War II. Expert analysis determined the platforms to weigh in excess of 100 tons each, and our plan allows about a month to complete removal while preventing any damage to the environment and to the Arizona. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974601
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-KN989-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111249085
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
