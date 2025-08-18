Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arizona Preservation Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    In the coming weeks, the U.S. Navy, working with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Naval History and Heritage Command, will begin an effort to conduct needed preservation to continue protecting USS Arizona. The work may impact some tour opportunities to the USS Arizona Memorial. We will remove two concrete platforms that were installed more than 80 years ago, when the U.S. Navy salvaged and repurposed the ship’s weapons systems to continue the fight during World War II. Expert analysis determined the platforms to weigh in excess of 100 tons each, and our plan allows about a month to complete removal while preventing any damage to the environment and to the Arizona. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974601
    VIRIN: 250822-N-KN989-1002
    Filename: DOD_111249085
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arizona Preservation Project, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Pearl Harbor
    USS ARIZONA
    WWII
    U.S. Navy
    salvage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download