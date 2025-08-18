USS Arizona Preservation Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Navy, working with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Naval History and Heritage Command, will begin an effort to conduct needed preservation to continue protecting USS Arizona. The work may impact some tour opportunities to the USS Arizona Memorial. We will remove two concrete platforms that were installed more than 80 years ago, when the U.S. Navy salvaged and repurposed the ship’s weapons systems to continue the fight during World War II. Expert analysis determined the platforms to weigh in excess of 100 tons each, and our plan allows about a month to complete removal while preventing any damage to the environment and to the Arizona. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)