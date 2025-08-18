B-Roll: I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a full dress rehearsal on Aug. 20, 2025 and participate in the actual ceremony on Aug. 21, 2025 where U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, outgoing commanding general of I MEF, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general, during the ceremony on Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. This video includes derivative visual information from the dress rehearsal provided by a small unmanned aircraft system operator with School of Infantry–West. (U.S. Marine Corps video by I Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations)