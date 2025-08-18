Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a full dress rehearsal on Aug. 20, 2025 and participate in the actual ceremony on Aug. 21, 2025 where U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, outgoing commanding general of I MEF, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general, during the ceremony on Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. This video includes derivative visual information from the dress rehearsal provided by a small unmanned aircraft system operator with School of Infantry–West. (U.S. Marine Corps video by I Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974587
    VIRIN: 250822-M-M0312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111248695
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll: I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Cederholm
    2025
    change of command
    CoC
    Wortman

