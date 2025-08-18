video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Patient and Family Partnership Councils capture the voices and insights of patients and families to improve the health care experience at military hospitals and clinics around the world. Advisors are asked to give feedback about their experiences as a patient or family member and help plan changes to improve how we deliver care to our patients. You can help make a difference by joining the Patient and Family Partnership Council at your military hospital or clinic.