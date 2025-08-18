Patient and Family Partnership Councils (30 sec.)

Patient and Family Partnership Councils capture the voices and insights of patients and families to improve the health care experience at military hospitals and clinics around the world. Advisors are asked to give feedback about their experiences as a patient or family member and help plan changes to improve how we deliver care to our patients. You can help make a difference by joining the Patient and Family Partnership Council at your military hospital or clinic.
