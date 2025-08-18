Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CCAT team enhances readiness with live-flight training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Members of the 59th Medical Wing’s Critical Care Air Transport Team participated alongside the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Flight Team, the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the 559th Aerospace Medicine Squadron in a Validated Assessment Program for Operational Readiness (VAPOR) Critical Care Air Transport training flight with the help of the 56th Air Refueling Squadron from Altus, Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 21, 2025. The training flight, conducted aboard a KC-46A Pegasus and taking off from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s Kelly Field, helps members remain current and ready to execute real-world CCAT missions. The VAPOR program allows teams to conduct live training flights, as opposed to using static simulations. (DoD video by Jason W. Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974570
    VIRIN: 250821-D-HZ730-4969
    Filename: DOD_111248520
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAT team enhances readiness with live-flight training, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Critical Care Air Transport Team
    CCAT
    Military Health System (MHS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download