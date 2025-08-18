CCAT team enhances readiness with live-flight training

Members of the 59th Medical Wing’s Critical Care Air Transport Team participated alongside the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Flight Team, the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the 559th Aerospace Medicine Squadron in a Validated Assessment Program for Operational Readiness (VAPOR) Critical Care Air Transport training flight with the help of the 56th Air Refueling Squadron from Altus, Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 21, 2025. The training flight, conducted aboard a KC-46A Pegasus and taking off from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s Kelly Field, helps members remain current and ready to execute real-world CCAT missions. The VAPOR program allows teams to conduct live training flights, as opposed to using static simulations. (DoD video by Jason W. Edwards)
|08.21.2025
|08.22.2025 14:41
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
