American Forces Network Aviano video spot promoting the AFN Now App at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences overseas with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 09:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974490
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247523
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don’t miss out on the action, download AFN Now, now., by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.