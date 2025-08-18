Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don’t miss out on the action, download AFN Now, now.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano video spot promoting the AFN Now App at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences overseas with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 09:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974490
    VIRIN: 250822-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247523
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don’t miss out on the action, download AFN Now, now., by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    movies
    OCONUS
    streaming
    AFN Now
    sports
    VFX

