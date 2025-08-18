Bomber Task Force Europe - Norway Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aerial operations with the Royal Norwegian Air Force during Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025. The mission underscored U.S. commitment to advancing warfighting capabilities through deliberate training with Allies in simulated contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)