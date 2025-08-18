Bomber Task Force Europe - Norway Mission Video

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aerial operations with the Royal Norwegian Air Force during Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025. The mission underscored U.S. commitment to advancing warfighting capabilities through deliberate training with Allies in simulated contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974482
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-QO603-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247488
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
