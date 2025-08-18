Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Europe - Norway Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ØRLAND AIR BASE, NORWAY

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct aerial operations with the Royal Norwegian Air Force during Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025. The mission underscored U.S. commitment to advancing warfighting capabilities through deliberate training with Allies in simulated contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974482
    VIRIN: 250822-F-QO603-1001
    Filename: DOD_111247488
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe - Norway Mission Video, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Bombers
    Ørland Air Base
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download