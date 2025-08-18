U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Land Navigation

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in the land navigation during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
