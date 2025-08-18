BROLL: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, or 10th AAMDC, held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley relinquished responsibility as the Command Sergeant Major of the 10th AAMDC to Command Sgt. Maj. Henry A. Scott.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)