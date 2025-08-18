AFN Europe Report - Aug 21, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, held a change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.



U.S. Air Force Bomber Aircrews from the 345th Bomb Squadron conducted a series of ally-led complex airspace training missions as part of Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Station, Norway.



(U.S, Army video by Sgt Brentan Meadows)