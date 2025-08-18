1st Armored Division UH-60 Black Hawk Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), prepare to execute tables III-VI during an aerial gunnery exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 21, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all TF Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)