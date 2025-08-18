Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish a rapid response communications node during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974404
    VIRIN: 250819-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111246729
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ospreys
    Training
    Communication
    USMC
    15th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download