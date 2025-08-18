Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Timelapses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft are shown on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 21, 2025. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of bypassing sophisticated air defenses to strike targets with a variety of munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974368
    VIRIN: 250821-F-XP318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111245982
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Timelapses, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Timelapse
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    lethality
    Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download