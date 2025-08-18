U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft are shown on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 21, 2025. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of bypassing sophisticated air defenses to strike targets with a variety of munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974368
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-XP318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111245982
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Timelapses, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.