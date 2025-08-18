All Hands Update Episode 34

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week on the All Hands Update join us as we discuss Sailors and Marines from across the globe gathering in Norfolk, Virginia, July 30th, to kick off Large Scale Exercise 2025 and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group arriving in Pearl Harbor, July 30th, for a scheduled port visit. For more content like this, find us on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel and Apple Podcast for our new “Morning Quarters” podcast.