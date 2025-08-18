All Hands Update Episode 35

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week on the All Hands Update join us as we discuss Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 2 and Panamanian personnel concluding training, August 9th, in Panama City, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arriving in Manama, Bahrain, August 10th, for a scheduled port visit, and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort arriving in Trinidad, August 5th, for the final mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025. For more content like this, find us on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel and Apple Podcast for our new “Morning Quarters” podcast.