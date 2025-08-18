Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Hands Update Episode 35

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown 

    All Hands Magazine

    This week on the All Hands Update join us as we discuss Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 2 and Panamanian personnel concluding training, August 9th, in Panama City, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arriving in Manama, Bahrain, August 10th, for a scheduled port visit, and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort arriving in Trinidad, August 5th, for the final mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025. For more content like this, find us on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel and Apple Podcast for our new “Morning Quarters” podcast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974355
    VIRIN: 250814-N-KE573-3270
    Filename: DOD_111245738
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update Episode 35, by PO2 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Manama
    All Hands Update.
    eodmu 2
    Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download