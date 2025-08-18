323rd Military Police Company mobilized to assist in Washington, D.C. (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 323rd Military Police Company muster in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2025. The Soldiers have been activated to support the District of Columbia National Guard in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)



This A-Roll package includes an interview with Col. Jonathan M. Stewart, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army.