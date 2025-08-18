All Hands Update Episode 36

This week on the All Hands Update join us as the USS Gerald R. Ford and its carrier strike group transited the Straight of Dover into the North Sea August 17th, Sailors and Marines assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, August 14th, for a regularly scheduled deployment, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington and its carrier strike group arriving in Guam, August 17th, for a regularly scheduled port visit. For more content like this, find us on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel and Apple Podcast for our new “Morning Quarters” podcast.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 14:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
