Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Hands Update Episode 36

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi

    All Hands Magazine

    This week on the All Hands Update join us as the USS Gerald R. Ford and its carrier strike group transited the Straight of Dover into the North Sea August 17th, Sailors and Marines assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group departed Norfolk, Virginia, August 14th, for a regularly scheduled deployment, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington and its carrier strike group arriving in Guam, August 17th, for a regularly scheduled port visit. For more content like this, find us on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel and Apple Podcast for our new “Morning Quarters” podcast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974350
    VIRIN: 250821-N-KE573-8632
    Filename: DOD_111245691
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update Episode 36, by PO2 Jacob Brown and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands Update.
    USS George Washignton
    USS GERALD R FORD (CVN78)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    PODCASTS

    All Hands Network All Hands Network
    Welcome to the All Hands Network! Tune in every week to find out...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download