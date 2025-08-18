2/34 IBCT Soldier Shares Experience Preparing for First Deployment B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - Spc. Richard Green, an air defense battle management system operator (14G) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses preparing for his first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Green and his fellow Soldiers are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise that validates readiness and equips units with the skills needed to succeed in overseas operations.