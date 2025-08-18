2/34 IBCT Soldier Reflects on First Deployment During MOBEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - Sgt. Karsten Thielen, a human resources specialist (42A) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, shares her thoughts on preparing for her first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Thielen and her unit are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise designed to validate readiness and ensure Soldiers are fully prepared for overseas missions.