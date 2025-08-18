Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/34 IBCT Soldier Reflects on First Deployment During MOBEX III

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Sgt. Karsten Thielen, a human resources specialist (42A) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, shares her thoughts on preparing for her first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Thielen and her unit are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise designed to validate readiness and ensure Soldiers are fully prepared for overseas missions.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Fort Polk
    first deployment
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III
    157 Infantry Brigade

