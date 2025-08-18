250815-N-AB188-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (AUG. 15, 2025) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Conducts a 8010 drill in preparation of its upcoming 8010 certification, AUG 15. The Bataan is homeported in the General Dynamics NASSCO dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974283
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-AB188-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111244828
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Bataan Conducts a 8010 Drill, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
