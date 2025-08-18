Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Conducts a 8010 Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    250815-N-AB188-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (AUG. 15, 2025) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Conducts a 8010 drill in preparation of its upcoming 8010 certification, AUG 15. The Bataan is homeported in the General Dynamics NASSCO dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974283
    VIRIN: 250815-N-AB188-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244828
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Conducts a 8010 Drill, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download