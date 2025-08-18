MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 support Disaster Relief operations in the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 support at Disaster Relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Aug 18, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Clash of Titans by model music / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)