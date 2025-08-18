Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Induction video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards, Pfc. Jose Nunez and Staff Sgt. Erik Warren

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Non-commissioned officers are honored in a compelling induction video created for the 25th Infantry Division. The video showcases their leadership, professionalism, and vital role within the formation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974250
    VIRIN: 250818-A-QQ238-3948
    Filename: DOD_111244202
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction video, by SGT Duke Edwards, PFC Jose Nunez and SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download