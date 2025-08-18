Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vance, Hegseth Visit Troops at Union Station

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other leaders visit National Guard soldiers stationed at Union Station in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, in Washington, Aug. 20, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 974221
    Filename: DOD_111243438
    Length: 00:19:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance, Hegseth Visit Troops at Union Station, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

