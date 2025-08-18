U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron conduct aggressor operations during exercise Resolute Space 2025 at Maui, Hawaii, July 30, 2025. The 527th SAS replicated adversary electromagnetic tactics, techniques and procedures during Resolute Space 2025 to challenge exercise participants in contested conditions. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)
|07.30.2025
|08.20.2025 15:50
|B-Roll
|974220
|250730-F-RR403-6897
|DOD_111243431
|00:03:11
|HAWAII, US
|0
|0
This work, RESOLUTE SPACE 25: U.S. Space Force aggressors replicate adversary electromagnetic tactics, by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS
