    RESOLUTE SPACE 25: U.S. Space Force aggressors replicate adversary electromagnetic tactics

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kirsten Brandes and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron conduct aggressor operations during exercise Resolute Space 2025 at Maui, Hawaii, July 30, 2025. The 527th SAS replicated adversary electromagnetic tactics, techniques and procedures during Resolute Space 2025 to challenge exercise participants in contested conditions. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)

    Location: HAWAII, US

    Space Aggressors
    527 SAS
    ResoluteSpace25
    DLE2025
    ResoluteSpace2025

