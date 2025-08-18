USAFE-AFAFRICA Ceremonial Band performs in the 74th Annual Fasching Parade in Ramstein, Germany on March 4th, 2025. The celebration is a key part of German tradition, signifying the end of winter and the coming of Lent, and a time of comradery between the 15,000 Germans and Americans who congregated for the parade.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974163
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-TU740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111242135
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Fasching Parade, by SrA Jacob Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.