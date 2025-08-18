Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Fasching Parade

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Conway 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Ceremonial Band performs in the 74th Annual Fasching Parade in Ramstein, Germany on March 4th, 2025. The celebration is a key part of German tradition, signifying the end of winter and the coming of Lent, and a time of comradery between the 15,000 Germans and Americans who congregated for the parade.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974163
    VIRIN: 250304-F-TU740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111242135
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Fasching Parade, by SrA Jacob Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE Band
    Fasching
    Fasching Parade
    USAFE Band Europe
    band
    Ramstein

