Hey, Airman! Changing a tire

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heidi Delgado, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, demonstrates how to change a tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the importance of preventative maintenance in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)