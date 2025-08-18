U.S. and ROK Marines conduct dry close air support exercise  (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines conduct a dry close air support exercise during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 in Yesan-gun, South Korea, July 31, 2025. The Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)