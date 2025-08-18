Lt Col Cody Chiles from the American Forces Network in Tokyo, Japan provides a shout-out for the Arizona Cardinals for the 2025 season.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 23:00
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|974140
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-XP917-7299
|Filename:
|DOD_111241839
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Col Cody Chiles- Arizona Cardinals Shout Out, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
