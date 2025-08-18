Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt Col Cody Chiles- Arizona Cardinals Shout Out

    JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Lt Col Cody Chiles from the American Forces Network in Tokyo, Japan provides a shout-out for the Arizona Cardinals for the 2025 season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 23:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 974140
    VIRIN: 250819-N-XP917-7299
    Filename: DOD_111241839
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Cody Chiles- Arizona Cardinals Shout Out, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    NFLCardinals
    Yokota Air Base
    Arizona Cardinals - NFL Shoutout

