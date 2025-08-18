Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd SOW Sharpen Skills in Exercise Viking Jet 25-3

    IE JIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force commandos assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct Exercise Viking Jet 25-3 at U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility Ie Jima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2025. Viking Jet integrated multiple training events, including military free fall, alternate landing site operations, personnel recovery, austere command and control, and contested joint targeting with Pacific Air Forces strike assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 20:29
    Location: IE JIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    USAF
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    353rd SOW
    AFN Pacifc

